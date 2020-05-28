Wedding Guest in MP's Chhindwara Tests Positive For COVID-19; Newly-Wed Couple, 93 Others Sent Into Quarantine

Wedding Guest in MP Tests Positive for COVID-19 (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, May 28: A newly-wed couple along with a large number of people were sent to a quarantine facility after a guest at their wedding was tested positive for COVID-19. According to a tweet by ANI, the marriage took place in Chhindwara city in Madhya Pradesh on May 27. The incident comes at a time when the state is under the fourth phase of lockdown, which is slated to end on May 31. So far, Chhindwara has reported six coronavirus cases.

Reports inform that around 95 people including a newly-wed couple were sent to quarantine after a person at the couple's wedding ceremony was found to have contracted the deadly virus. Rajesh Shahi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner said that action has being taken as per the protocol. COVID-19 has affected 50 out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh. The worst-hit district is Indore with 3,182 cases and 119 deaths, the state health bulletin said. Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Boy in Bhopal Allegedly Commits Suicide After His Parents Refuse to Recharge His Mobile Internet Pack.

Here's the tweet:

Chhindwara: Around 95 people including a newly-wed couple were sent to quarantine after a guest at the couple's wedding ceremony tested positive for #COVID19. Rajesh Shahi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, says, "Action is being taken as per the protocol". #MadhyaPradesh(27.5) pic.twitter.com/CK3wWNVr49 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

In Madhya Pradesh, the total COVID-19 tally mounted to 7,261 after the state reported 237 new COVID-19 cases, including 79 in Indore till Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the infection rose to 313. According to details by Health Officials, so far, 3,927 persons have recovered from the infection in the state and the number of active cases is 3,021.

On Tuesday, the government had said Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases as lockdown rules have been eased and inter-state migration has been allowed. The Health Ministry advised the states to station Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) at quarantine centres.