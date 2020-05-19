West Bengal Class 12 Dates Announced: WBCHSE Exam Papers, Postponed Due to COVID-19, to be Held in June-End and July First Week

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 19: The postponed exams of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be conducted in June-end and first week of July, announced State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday. The examinations - which were to be held in March - were deferred due to coronavirus outbreak. Notably, some Class 12th papers had been conducted before the COVID-19 lockdown came into effect. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released, Papers to be Held Between July 1-15; Check Complete Timetable Online at cbse.nic.in.

"State Board Higher Secondary examination for remaining papers to be held on 29th June, 2nd July and 6th July. The subjects will be notified later. Students should wear masks, carry sanitizers and maintain social distancing in exam halls," Chatterjee told reporters.

The Minister said all safety precautions regarding COVID-19, including social distancing norms, will be ensured during the exams. While the higher secondary examinations for most of the subjects were conducted from March 13 to 21, examinations for some papers scheduled on March 23, March 25 and March 27 were postponed.

Examinations for the papers that were postponed are Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.

A senior official of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education said they were yet to receive any official communication from the government regarding the exams. "Once we get the notice, we can tell you," the official said when contacted.

Chatterjee said not more than 80-100 candidates will be accommodated in an exam centre. Examinations will be held in 2,500 centres and over two lakh students will write the papers on each of the three days, he said.

The Minister said the government was receiving several queries from students regarding the postponed examinations and subject-wise dates will be notified shortly.

