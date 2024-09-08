Kolkata, September 8: A major fire broke out in a shop at Ghutiari Sharif railway station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, fire brigade sources said. There was no report of any injury in the fire which first broke out at a shop on platform number one at 10:30 am and quickly spread to other stalls on the platform, the sources said.

Passengers, waiting for trains at the platform scampered for safety as railway police and fire brigade personnel managed to put off the blaze. West Bengal Fire: Blaze Erupts at Multi-Storied Building in North Howrah, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts in Shop at Ghutiari Sharif Railway Station

VIDEO | A major fire broke out at the Ghutiari Sharif railway station in Sealdah South line in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The fire broke out at Platform Number 1. Several shops were burnt down. The railway police and locals are trying to douse the fire. More details are… pic.twitter.com/OikKh52iyC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 8, 2024

Two fire tenders managed to put off the blaze but train services in the Sealdah-South section were disrupted for some time for passenger safety.