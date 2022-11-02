Mumbai, November 2: In order to fulfill the last wish of a woman who died, the villagers of Karchadanga in West Bengal's Malda district took out a procession with and played drums and cymbal. As per reports, the deceased identified as Beloka Mandal (122) died on Sunday night at Karchadanga village under Gazole police station.

According to a report in the Times of India, around 200 villagers took out the woman's procession by playing khol (drum) and kartal (cymbal) in order to mark her death. Reportedly, the villagers played the "dhak-dhol" during the funeral procession of the "thakuma" (grandmother) while taking her body to the Kundeshwari Mahashashan for her final rites. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Branded With Hot Trident 20 Times as Part of 'Treatment' in Bilaspur, Dies; Tribal 'Healer' Booked for Murder.

As per reports, Mandal was born in December 1900 at Jessore in Bangladesh. Interestingly, she in her 122-years, she also witnessed the British rule in India as well as the country receiving Independence. Surprisingly, Mandal also went through the sufferings that the partition brought along.

After the partition, Beloka Mandal and her husband Subal settled at Karchadanga of Raniganj soon after India got its Independence. Since then, Mandal was living in the Karchadanga village with her eight sons and one daughter besides having over 20 grandchildren. Reports also said that many of Mandal's grandchildren's have become parents themselves. The 122-year-old woman lost her husband and five of children nearly 35 years ago.

Speaking about his mother, Mandal's youngest son Sunil said that his mother had also cast her vote in the last assembly election. "On Sunday night, she complained of breathing trouble and passed away," he added. Sunil said that his mother's wish was that all villagers should celebrate her death and not cry on her passing away. Heartwarming! Kerala Cop MR Ramya Breastfeeds Infant Separated From Mother; Gets Felicitated by Police Chief (See Pic).

Hirananda Lohar, Mandal's neighbour said, "Since our childhood, we have been watching thakuma in the same state. It was very painful for us to bid her adieu. But we marked her death with procession and drums as per her last wish."

