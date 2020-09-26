Kolkata, September 26: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a major relaxation in the ongoing lockdown to curb COVID-19 transmission. In an update posted on social media, the Trinamool Congress chief said jatras, plays, open air theatres (OATs), cinemas, dance and magical shows are allowed to resume from October 1, with 50 or less participants. Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar Clarifies Lockdown Rumours, Says State Govt will Not Impose Total Lockdown Again.

The number of participants would be strictly capped, Banerjee said, while adding that complying with the social distancing and other COVID-19 safety norms is mandatory. The relaxation which allows plays, dance and other shows to resume is aimed at restoring normalcy, she said.

"To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols," the Chief Minister tweeted.

To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 26, 2020

West Bengal is under a state of lockdown till at least September 30. The restrictions are expected to extended. An official announcement is, however, awaited. In the month of September, total lockdowns - when public movement for non-essential purpose is strictly regulated - was imposed on 7th, 11th and 12th.

West Bengal is one of the states in India significantly affected by COVID-19. The state has reported over 2.37 lakh cases, including more than 4,600 deaths.

