Kolkata, February 21: In a shocking incident in Hooghly, West Bengal, a woman and her lesbian partner have been accused of murdering her son after he caught them making out. The woman, identified as Shanta Sharma, and her partner, Ishrat Parveen, allegedly inflicted multiple head injuries on the boy and severed his hands, according to police reports.

According to a report in India Today, Sharma had been involved with Parveen before her marriage. Recently, her 10-year-old son stumbled upon their relationship, leading Sharma to fear exposure. In an attempt to keep their secret, Sharma and Parveen allegedly committed the heinous act. Rajasthan: Delhi-Style Murder, Where Lesbian Wife Killed Husband in Jodhpur, Sends Fresh Waves of Shock After Recall.

Interestingly, Sharma’s husband was reportedly aware of his wife’s relationship but chose to remain silent for fear of societal disgrace.

The case saw a breakthrough when the police analysed CCTV footage, mobile tower locations, and forensic evidence, all of which implicated Parveen and Sharma in the crime. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Killed by Same-Sex Partner, 'Tantrik' on Pretext of Performing Ritual To Change Her Gender in Lakhimpur Kheri, Accused Arrested.

