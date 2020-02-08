West Bengal: Suspected Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized From a Car in Phansidewa

Cocaine. Representational image. (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Phansidewa, February 8: Siliguri Police on Saturday seized five kilograms of suspected heroin from a car in Phansidewa of West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Ten packets of suspected heroin were seized worth around Rs 10 crore.

Sanju Guha Majumder, BDO, Phansidewa said, "Acting on a tip-off, ten packets of drugs suspected to be heroin were recovered from a car. The seized contraband is worth around Rs 10 crore."Further investigation in the matter is on.