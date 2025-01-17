Calcium is vital for healthy teeth and bones. It also plays a major role in other systems of the body including the functioning of nerves and muscle tissue. Good sources of calcium include dairy foods like milk, yoghurt and cheese. Other calcium-fortified products such as some plant-based milks and breakfast cereals also help in fulfilling the requirements of the calcium in the body. Let’s take a look at some of the dietary products which are rich in calcium and can be added to your diet. Disclaimer The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. While the calcium-rich food may offer potential health benefits, individual responses can vary. We strongly recommend consulting with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making any significant changes to your diet or lifestyle. Peanuts Health Benefits: 5 Reasons To Include Peanuts in Your Diet in Winters.

1. Milk and Dairy Products

Milk and dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt are great sources of calcium. They can form a part of a healthy and balanced diet. Most cheeses are excellent sources of protein. Parmesan cheese tends to pack the highest amount of calcium when consumed.

2. Tofu

Tofu is made by solidifying soy milk in a process known as coagulation. It uses calcium sulphate in the process. It is a nutrient-dense food that is high in proteins and contains all the essential amino acids required by our body. Different coagulants can lead to varying amounts of calcium in tofu.

3. Green Leafy Vegetables

You can get the required amount of calcium from green leafy vegetables like spinach, turnip greens, broccoli, Kale and bok choy among others. It is advised to read the nutrition label before buying the canned green leafy vegetables.

4. Fish

When seeking dietary sources of calcium, certain fish species stand out for their significant calcium content. Sardines, salmon, and cod are particularly noteworthy. The salmon with bones is known to have an effective calcium boost for our body.

5. Nuts and Seeds

Brazil nuts, almonds, cashew nuts, chia seeds, poppy, pumpkin seeds and celery are some of the major sources of calcium. Due to the nutrient-dense characteristics of nuts and seeds, they are known to provide several health benefits to the human body.

6. Calcium-Fortified Foods

It includes breakfast cereals, fruit juices, bread and some plant-based milks. The vegan diet adopts these foods to fulfil their requirement of calcium in the body.