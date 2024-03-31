Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Congress over its decision to hand over the disputed Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka, accusing the party of "weakening" the country's integrity and interests. Modi took to X and wrote “Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting.” PM Modi’s response came after a Right To Information (RTI) application obtained by Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai showed how the Congress government led by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi handed over Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974. PM Narendra Modi Attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali Issue, Says ‘Storm of Sandeshkhali Will Reach Every Part of West Bengal’ (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress

Eye opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away #Katchatheevu. This has angered every Indian and reaffirmed in people’s minds- we can’t ever trust Congress! Weakening India’s unity, integrity and interests has been Congress’ way of working for… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024

