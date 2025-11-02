Patna, November 2: Anant Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama and a well-known local strongman, has once again found himself at the centre of a major controversy. Singh, popularly known as “Chhote Sarkar,” has been named as an accused in the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav. He was arrested early Sunday in Bihar’s Mokama and later remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Police said Singh, along with four others, was booked in an FIR based on a complaint filed by the victim’s grandson.

The arrest comes as a major political setback for JD(U) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as Singh was seeking to reclaim his stronghold of Mokama in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The case has reignited debate about the deep nexus between politics and muscle power in the state.

Who Is Anant Singh?

Anant Singh is one of Bihar’s most enduring and controversial political figures, representing the archetype of the state’s “bahubali” (strongman) politician. A native of Nadwan village in Patna district, Singh belongs to the influential Bhumihar community, a factor that has helped him dominate the Mokama assembly seat for nearly two decades.

He earned the nickname “Chhote Sarkar” for his commanding presence and larger-than-life persona. Singh first won the Mokama seat in 2005 on a JD(U) ticket and went on to retain it multiple times - as a JD(U) leader, an Independent, and later with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Before him, his elder brother Dilip Singh had represented the same constituency, cementing the family’s long political hold in the region. Dularchand Yadav Murder Case: JD(U) Mokama Candidate Anant Kumar Singh Arrested in Connection With Killing of Jan Suraaj Party Supporter.

Anant Singh’s public image has always been a mix of fear and flamboyance. Known for his lavish lifestyle, he reportedly owns exotic horses, livestock, and even a pet python, often preferring to travel in an antique buggy instead of modern cars. His 2025 election affidavit lists personal assets worth over ₹37 crore, while his wife Neelam Devi’s holdings add to their considerable family wealth. Dularchand Yadav Murder Probe Twist: Doctor Says ‘Jan Suraaj Leader’s Death Caused by Internal Trauma, Not Bullet Injury’.

Criminal Record and Political Clout

Singh’s career has been overshadowed by an extensive criminal record. His affidavits over the years have mentioned multiple serious charges, including murder, kidnapping, and extortion. In 2022, he was convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and disqualified from the Assembly. However, his 2024 acquittal by the Patna High Court paved the way for his return to active politics.

Even during his incarceration, Singh’s political influence endured - his wife, Neelam Devi, won the Mokama bypoll, underscoring the continuing dominance of the “Chhote Sarkar” legacy in Bihar’s heartland.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 06:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).