Mumbai, October 6: Rakesh Kishore, a 71-year-old lawyer, attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai on Monday, October 6, during proceedings in Courtroom No. 1 of the Supreme Court. The incident, which occurred around 11:35 AM, was swiftly handled by security personnel who escorted the advocate out before the shoe could reach the dais.

Despite the drama, CJI BR Gavai, who was presiding over the bench, remained calm and allowed the day's proceedings to continue without pause. Addressing the disruption, he urged the courtroom to maintain focus. "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me," the CJI said. ‘Sanatan Ka Apman Nahi Sahega Hindustan’: Lawyer Attempts to Throw Object at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court.

Who is Rakesh Kishore?

According to sources, Rakesh Kishore is a resident of Mayur Vihar, Delhi, and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). Police officials confirmed that Kishore entered the courtroom with sports shoes, which he removed before attempting to throw at the Chief Justice.

Why Did Rakesh Kishore Try to Throw a Shoe at CJI BR Gavai?

As he was being removed from the courtroom, Kishore was heard shouting, "Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate the insult of Sanatana Dharma). Eyewitnesses also reported that he threw a roll of paper along with the shoe. ‘This Does Not Affect Me’: CJI BR Gavai Responds After Advocate Throws Shoe at Him During Supreme Court Proceedings in Delhi.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the attack stems from the CJI’s earlier remarks made during a September 16 hearing, where the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the restoration and reinstallation of a seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari Temple, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Khajuraho temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

During that hearing, CJI Gavai had called the petition a "publicity interest litigation," saying, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you're a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then pray and meditate." He also pointed out that the matter fell under the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) jurisdiction, and suggested devotees could offer prayers at a nearby Shiva Linga in the same complex.

Three hours after questioning Kishore, the Delhi Police allowed him to go after the apex court’s registrar general refused to press charges against him. The Registrar General also asked the Delhi Police to hand over the shoes and documents to the advocate. The police said they have recovered a white paper note from Kishore’s possession. “Mera sandesh har Sanatani ke liye hai…Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan,” read the note, according to the police.

