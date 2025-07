New Delhi, July 31: A 1988-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre and the Director General of Home Guards, Delhi, S B K Singh has been given additional charge as Commissioner of Delhi Police. With an illustrious career spanning over 36 years, Singh has held several pivotal positions in the Delhi Police and also served as the head of police forces in two northeastern states -- Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. An alumnus of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Singh joined the Indian Police Service after graduation in 1986.

He later completed an MBA with a specialisation in Human Resource Management. His policing career reflects a rare blend of field experience, administrative innovation, and technological foresight. In Delhi Police, Singh has served in key positions such as Additional DCP of South, and DCP in both Northeast and Central districts. He later headed the Economic Offences Wing, and served as Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and Special Commissioner of Police in various domains including Intelligence, Security, Law and Order and Technology and Project Implementation. Farewell Parade Held for Outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

As Special CP (Law and Order), the IPS officer introduced Public Facilitation Desks in police stations and supervised major arrangements and investigations across seven police districts comprising 89 police stations. As Special CP (Security), Singh led high-profile security operations, notably the Republic Day celebrations in 2015 during the visit of then US President Barack Obama and the Indo-Africa Forum Summit the same year which saw participation from 54 heads of state and dignitaries.

Singh's tenure as DGP of Mizoram was marked by progressive initiatives, including the launch of the state's first all-women police station, a tourist police unit, and the introduction of the Mizoram Safety Application. He implemented e-challaning for traffic violations and brought Mizoram Police onto social media platforms, while devising strategies to curb drug trafficking across the Myanmar border. In Arunachal Pradesh, Singh launched the Arunachal Suraksha Mobile Application, introduced an online complaint portal, and set up their official Facebook and X handles for public interaction.

He also promoted over 1,500 constables to honorary head constables, showcasing his commitment to personnel welfare. A forward-thinking officer, Singh was instrumental in developing the 'Lost Report' mobile application and a web-based Police Clearance Certificate system while serving as Special CP (Intelligence) in Delhi Police. His career also includes over seven years of service in the Cabinet Secretariat (RAW), with postings in India and abroad. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora Set to Retire; Tenure Marked by Major Crackdowns.

Decorated with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, and a Silver Medal for National e-Governance, Singh is known for his modern outlook on policing. He also authors a blog titled 'Spiritual Policeman', offering insights into his unique perspective on law enforcement.