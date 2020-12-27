New Delhi, December 27: Entire North India is in the grip of cold waves, according to weather forecast by Indian Meteorological Department the trend is going to continue for next few days. According to reports by IMD, "Under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbance Fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also receive scattered scattered rainfall, snowfall. While Punjab, Haryana are likely to receive isolated rains, thundershowers on December 27 & December 28.

After the passage of the above system and under the influence of the consequent strengthening of cold and dry northwesterly lower level winds, mild to severe cold wave conditions are likely to re-establish over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi from tomorrow. Cold waves were re-emerge in Rajasthan from December 29 onward. Winter 2020: Rainfall, Snowfall Likely Over Parts of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Till December 28; Punjab and Haryana to Witness Light Rains.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are likley to experience cold wave condition from December 29. Northern parts of Saurashtra & Kutch is also likely to witness cold wave conditions on December 28 & December 19. Winter 2020: Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Other Parts of North India to Reel Under Severe Cold Wave Conditions During Next 2 Days, Says IMD.

The northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi will receive dense to very dense fog in the morning hours for next three-four days. Dense fog also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in morning hours during on 29th to 31st December, 2020, as per the forecast by IMD.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).