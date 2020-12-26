New Delhi, December 26: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience widespread rainfall and snowfall till December 28. The IMD, in its weather bulletin, said that the change in the weather conditions are due to the influence of the approaching western disturbance. "Scattered to Fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and isolated rain/thundershowers over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on December 27-28, 2020", the IMD release said. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that after the passage of the above system and under the influence of the consequent strengthening of cold and dry lower level winds, cold to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to re-establish over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh from December 29.

The IMD said its is likely to increase in spatial coverage during the subsequent 2 days. "Northern parts of Saurashtra and Kutch and West Madhya Pradesh also likely to experience cold wave conditions on these days", the IMD said. The weather agency said that the ground frost conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during December28 and 29, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).