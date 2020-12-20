New Delhi, December 20: Cold wave conditions intensified in parts of North India with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting severe cold wave conditions in the coming days. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that severe cold wave conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. The weather agency further informed that the intensity of cold wave would further decrease thereafter over most parts of the country. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The IMD said that as the day temperatures are expected to rise by 2-4 degree Celsius during next 2 days in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, the cold day conditions are likely to abate from these regions from December 21, 2020. Moreover, ground Frost is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

Giving details about the foggy conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that dense to very dense fog is very likely over northwest India from December 21, 2020 with dense fog in over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours. The weather agency added that strong surface wind (speed reaching 10-20 kmph) very likely to prevail over parts of Northwest India during next 24 hours.

