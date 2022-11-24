On Thursday, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi taking cognizance of the recent restriction on entry of women coming alone or in a group in Jama Masjid. The notice by the DCW comes after the historic Jama Masjid passed an order banning entry of solitary girls or groups of girls at the mosque. As per reports, girls or group of girls have been banned from entering the historic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi. Delhi's Jama Masjid Bans Solitary, Group Entry of Women and Girls, Place Three Plaques of 'Diktat' Outside Mosque.

DCW Issues Notice to Imam

