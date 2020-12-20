Jamnagar, December 20: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is reportedly set to build that 'world's largest zoo' in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The zoo will be open for public within two years. Being referred to as 'Greens Zoological, Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom' the zoo will be built on about 250 acres of land close to the company’s refinery project at Moti Khavdi near Jamnagar. The zoo will have variety of animal and bird species. Mysore: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden Gets Three Cheetahs from South Africa.

“World’s biggest zoo is going to come up at Jamnagar in Gujarat. This zoo is being developed by Reliance Industries and it will be called Greens Zoological, Rescue & Rehabilitation Kingdom," said Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs, RIL . All the approvals and permissions have been received. The company is also set to build a rescue centre for animals at Jamnagar as a part of its CSR plan. However, it is a separate project to rehabilitate big carnivores including leopards, tigers among others.Hyderabad's Gland Pharma Adopts 27 Zoo Animals at Rs 20 Lakh.

As per the reports, the zoo will have a variety of animals including barking deers, slender loris, sloth bears, fishing cats, komodo dragons, Indian wolves, Rosy pelicans , crowned cranes, jaguars and African lions, besides 12 ostriches, 20 giraffes, 18 meerkats, 10 spectacled caiman, seven cheetahs, African elephants and nine Great Indian Bustards. The frog house will have about 200 amphibians while the aquatic kingdom will house around 350 fishes.

At the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week, earlier this week MK Das additional chief secretary in the Chief Minister’s office, had mentioned briefly that “world’s biggest zoo is also coming up in Jamnagar.” " As we all know the world’s tallest statue is in Gujarat (the Statue of Unity at Kevadia). Now, one of the world’s biggest zoos, in terms of number and species of animals at one place, is coming up very shortly in Jamnagar,” he has said.

According to the website of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), a Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted along with the Master (Layout) Plan for the proposed establishment of the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Kingdom at Jamnagar, Gujarat by Reliance Industries Limited was approved by the 33rd Meeting of the Central Zoo Authority held on February 12, 2019.

