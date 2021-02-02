Lucknow, February 2: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has made a move towards e-governance, holding an e-cabinet training session on Tuesday at the Chief Minister's residence on the modalities of e-governance. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the government will now promote paperless cabinet and most of the departments will be paperless in the coming days.

The government intends that the work in most departments should be paperless and that ministers and officials be connected through digital office or, say, e-office. The Uttar Pradesh government had already distributed tablets to the ministers and they are expected to do most of the department works on them. Along with this, the state government is trying to hold paperless cabinet meetings. Yogi Adityanath-Led Uttar Pradesh Govt To Organise 3-Day ‘Sunahri Mahotsav’ on Sunahri Kand in Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath's Tweet

'ई-कैबिनेट' व्यवस्था लागू किए जाने से 'ई-गवर्नेंस' व 'ई-ऑफिस' व्यवस्था और अधिक प्रभावी होगी। कार्य में गति, पारदर्शिता तथा समयबद्धता बढ़ेगी। इसके साथ ही मंत्रिपरिषद एवं विधान मण्डल सदस्यों के व्यापक रूप से तकनीक से जुड़ने से 'नए भारत का 'नया उत्तर प्रदेश' बनता हुआ दिखाई देगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 2, 2021

Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Mohsin Raza, said that the government is doing the work of connecting with technology. In addition, e-governance and e-office are also being implemented. He said that after the ministers, the government is now preparing to give iPads to the MLAs too.

