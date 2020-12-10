Amaravati, December 10: A leader of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the state, D Revathi was on Thursday caught on camera while misbehaving with the toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, as reported by news agency ANI. YSRCP is in power in Andhra Pradesh with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister. Toll Plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Highway Vandalised in Betma Area, Shows Video; Policeman Blames 'Angry Farmers.'

In the video shared by ANI on Twitter, Revathi can be seen arguing with toll tax employee for placing a barricade in front of her vehicle. The ruling party leader's car was allegedly stopped after she refused to pay the toll tax at the toll plaza. Not only this, Revathi was caught on camera slapping the employee for putting the barricade. She can be seen trying to remove the barricade herself. Toll Collection Resumes on National Highways From Today Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Watch the Video Here:

#WATCH| YSRCP leader D Revathi slaps a toll plaza staff at Kaja Toll in Guntur district after she was stopped when she allegedly refused to pay toll tax #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/NaHAzO6VDm — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Another shocking incident at toll plaza happened in Rajasthan last month when Congress MLA Jagdish Jangid was stopped by toll plaza workers and his gunman and driver were thrashed by the employees. The ruling party legislature had claimed that around 15-20 people had attacked his staff and if the passerby had not intervened a major tragedy could have occurred.

