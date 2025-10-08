Guwahati, October 8: Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP and cousin of Zubeen Garg, was sent to seven days police custody following his arrest on Wednesday in connection with the death of the singer. Sandipan Garg was also present in the yacht party in Singapore on September 19 where the music maestro tragically passed away while swimming in the sea. Zubeen Garg travelled to Singapore to attend northeast India music festival and Sandipan Garg also went with him to enjoy the programme.

Earlier, Sandipan Garg was grilled by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Zubeen Garg for the last one week. Sandipan Garg was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in the Kamrup district and the court sentenced him to seven days police custody. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Assam Police Officer and Late Singer’s Cousin Sandipan Garg Arrested by SIT, Total 5 Arrests So Far.

Sandipan Garg Sent to 7 Days Police Custody in Zubeen Garg Death Case

VIDEO | Guwahati: DSP Sandipan Garg, cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg, has been brought back to the CID Office for interrogation in the case. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court after being arrested in connection with Zubeen Garg death case, earlier… pic.twitter.com/yFPSGnJbaC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2025

The SIT, led by CID Special DGP M. P. Gupta told reporters here, "We demanded 14 days police custody of Sandipan Garg; however, the Court granted seven days of custody. As the probe is ongoing, I can not reveal more details of Garg’s arrest."

Gupta also mentioned that the Singapore-based Assamese person Rup Kamal Kalita appeared before the SIT for the second consecutive day on Wednesday while the CID has been preparing to send fresh summons to other NRI persons who were present at the yacht on September 19. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Members of Assam Association in Singapore.

He said, "Rup Kamal Kalita has appeared for the questioning today while we will send fresh summons to other persons who were there in the yacht party with Zubeen Garg. However, the legal procedure in questioning those NRI persons depends on the mutual agreement treaty between Indian and Singapore governments."

Meanwhile, Sandipan Garg asserted on social media that he had "fully cooperated" with the SIT during a marathon interrogation session earlier this week.

The arrest marks another major development in the high-profile case that has gripped Assam's public and cultural circles for weeks. The SIT, constituted under the direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a transparent and time-bound probe, has already arrested four individuals prior to Sandipan Garg's detention.

On October 1, the team apprehended Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta who had coordinated the music festival in Singapore where the singer was supposed to perform.

Both were booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Subsequently, two bandmates of Zubeen - musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta - were taken into custody and remanded to 14-day police custody for further questioning.

