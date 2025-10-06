Guwahati, October 6: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday issued a stern warning to members of the Assam Association Singapore (AAS) allegedly connected to the probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, directing them to return to the state by October 6. The Chief Minister made it clear that if they fail to comply, the government will initiate strict legal action. Speaking to reporters here, Sarma emphasised that while the state is determined to uncover the truth behind the singer’s untimely demise, it cannot forcibly bring anyone back from a foreign country.

“We have given them time until October 6 to return voluntarily. If they fail to do so, we will be compelled to take stringent measures as per law,” Sarma asserted. He clarified that the Assam government is coordinating with the families of those individuals, urging them to cooperate with the ongoing investigation led by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). “This is entirely up to them. The Assam government cannot bring anyone back to the state by force. Assam Police cannot go to Singapore and arrest them, which is why we must ensure their return through proper channels,” the Chief Minister explained. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Record Iconic Singer’s Wife Garima Saikia Garg and Sister Palmee Borthakur’s Statement.

CM Sarma noted that communication is underway between the Assam Police and the parents of the AAS members currently in Singapore, stressing that voluntary cooperation would be in the best interest of those under scrutiny. “We will have to coordinate with their parents to ensure their return,” he said. The Chief Minister’s statement comes amid an expanding investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s sudden death in Singapore on September 19. ‘Roi Roi Binale’: Zubeen Garg’s Final Film To Release Nationwide on THIS DATE, Confirms Filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan.

The state government has already sought assistance from the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to facilitate the probe. With the October 6 deadline fast approaching, the government’s ultimatum signals mounting pressure on the AAS members named in the investigation. Officials have hinted that failure to return within the stipulated timeframe could invite serious legal repercussions, including the possibility of international coordination to secure their cooperation.

