New Delhi, September 14: A total of 17 lawmakers were reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on day one of Parliament's resumption. The maximum among those found to have contracted the infection were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Those strongly symptomatic would be shifted for medical care. Harsh Vardhan Gives Statement in Parliament on COVID-19 in Country, Says 'India Has Been Able to Limit Cases And Deaths Per Million'.

The samples of the parliamentarians were collected on Sunday, claimed reports, a day before the start of the Special Monsoon Session of Parliament. The COVID-19 test results declared today confirmed that 17 among the lawmakers of the Lower House are infected with the lethal disease.

Update: Anant Hegde, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma Among Those Tested Positive

17 MPs, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, test positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/sZjNbR7fCg — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Among those found positive, 12 are from the BJP, two from the YRS Congress whose MPs represent seats from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from the Shiv Sena, DMK and RSP, reports said.

The BJP MPs who have tested positive includes Delhi lawmakers Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. Ananth Kumar Hegde, the party's MP from Karnataka, was also found to have contracted the virus, reported news agency ANI.

The 18-day special session of Parliament began on Monday, with a list of crucial legislations lined up by the Narendra Modi government for passage. Ahead of the start of session, the Prime Minister told reporters that he hopes all political parties would speak out in one voice to maintain the high morale of Indian soldiers stationed at the border amid the tensions with China.

