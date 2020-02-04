Anantkumar Hegde's Anti-Mahatma Gandhi Remarks Triggered by Inaction Against Pragya Thakur For Pro-Nathuram Godse Comments: MP CM Kamal Nath

MP CM Kamal Nath and PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Bhopal/Bengaluru, February 4: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government over delay in action against its Lok Sabha Anantkumar Hegde for controversial statement on Mahatma Gandhi. Kamal Nath even stated that had BJP taken 'stern action' against MP Pragya Thakur for glorifying Nathuram Godse, Hedge might not have made the following comments.

Commenting on the Hegde's comments, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "BJP's Anantkumar Hegde wouldn't have dared to make a controversial statement on Mahatma Gandhi had his party taken 'stern action in time' against its MP Pragya Thakur for glorifying Nathuram Godse." Anantkumar Hegde Quashes Media Reports of Him Insulting Mahatma Gandhi After BJP Serves Notice, Says 'I Own My Statement'.

Earlier in the day, Hedge quashed the reports of attacking Mahatma Gandhi and calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama", a day after party's central leadership served the notice to Hegde. The BJP parliamentarian even claimed that all related media reports are false and an unnecessary controversy is being created. He even said that he owns his statement.

Taking cognisance of the media reports on Hegde making controversial statements about Mahatma Gandhi, party's central leadership served him the notice to explain his stand. Even, reports arrived that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was upset with Hegde's comments.