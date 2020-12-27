New Delhi, December 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border, second time this month, where farmers from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the nation are demonstrating against the new farm laws. Kejriwal, reiterating support to their stir, said the Centre must "tear and throw away" the laws that have created anxiety among the agrarian class.

"Our farmers are forced to sleep on streets in open amid cold since last 32 days. Why? It pains me that over 40 people have lost their lives here. I appeal to the Centre to listen to them and repeal the farm laws," Kejriwal said, as he visited the Guru Tegh Bahadur memorial at Singhu before attending 'Safar-e-Shahadat' Kirtan Darbar programme. PM Narendra Modi’s Appeal to Farmers for Talks Dominate Media Space in Urdu Publications.

Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is actively supporting the stir in Punjab, claimed that the Centre is yet to list any real benefit of the new laws that are passed by the government.

"The Centre is not talking about the benefits of the laws, all they are saying is that it will not cause any harm. It will not take away farmers' lands, or Minimum Support Price, are these benefits? Why've you brought the laws then? Tear and throw it away," the Delhi CM added.

Our CM has been working 24 hours to make efforts to reduce the troubles faced by the farmers. Despite all the pressure, the stadiums weren't converted into prisons. It would have been a black spot in history if we had done that: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, at the Singhu border pic.twitter.com/Ez7k0V94ii — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

"I challenge those from the Central government who know the most about the farm laws to debate with the farmer leaders in public. They say that farmers do not know enough, it will be proven who knows more," Kejriwal further said.

The three laws were passed by the Parliament in September, when the House had convened for a special session amid the coronavirus crisis. The laws have evoked a nationwide farmers' unrest, with the protesters alleging a ploy to dismantle the APMCs and dilute the system of MSP-based procurement.

