New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Various Urdu publications in the national capital have consistently highlighted the issue of protesting farmers at Delhi's borders. The newspapers have prominently given space to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the farmers: Centre is ready to talk to those opposing the farm laws as long as the discussion is based on facts.

Roznama Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with the news of the Central Government's efforts to persuade the protesting farmers by asking them to negotiate on the "basis of fact" .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is ready to negotiate with the farmers who are opposing the new agriculture reforms, on the basis of issues and reality.

Addressing the farmers through video conferencing after releasing an amount of more than Rs 18,000 crore in the bank accounts of more than nine crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, PM Modi said that once again the government is ready to talk wiuth the farmers on the basis of issues and realities.

He said that the government is committed to the development of the poor.

The news of the death of leading critic and novelist Shamsur-Rahman Faruqi has been taken prominently by the newspaper on its front page. Faruqi passed away in Allahabad on Friday morning following a prolonged illness.

He had recovered from COVID-19 but later developed an infection in the lungs.

The Roznama Rashtriya Sahara also carried the news of setback to NDA's ally JDU:, "Arunachal Pradesh: Big blow to Nitish Kumar, 6 assembly members of JDU join BJP" and "Christmas celebrated with devotion throughout the country".

The Inquilab: The publication has emphasised about the ongoing debate on the COVID-19 vaccine specifications.

The debate over the COVID-19 vaccine was initiated recently after a scholarly meeting was held in Mumbai, in which suspicion was raised that the vaccine might contain pig fat.

However, so far no vaccine has arrived in India. The Government of India has demanded Pfizer vaccine from the United States.

Roznama Sahafat: The newspaper has reported on the High Court judgement on criticising the policies of the government with the headline: "Criticism of government is not a crime, coincidence is the hallmark of democracy: Allahabad High Court". (ANI)

