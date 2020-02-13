Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP To Contest Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 After Landslide Victory in Delhi Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (Photo Credits: IANS)

Patna, February 13: After a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to contest assembly polls in Bihar for the first time. The Vidhan Sabha Elections in Bihar to elect members in 243-member house will take place later this year. AAP Bihar unit chief Shatrughan Sahu told Times of India that the party has started membership drive and will contest elections with the same motive of development. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

Sahu said that the party has started "Jan Samvad Yatra" and informed that 26 districts have been covered till now. "We have been directed by the senior party leadership to make a strong mark in the upcoming Bihar elections,” Times of India quoted Sahu as saying. AAP Wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 With Thumping Majority of 62 Seats; Called a 'Terrorist' by BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Retains Power, Silences Critics.

In recently held Delhi polls, AAP secured landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats. The distant second Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured eight seats, an addition of five seats from the last elections. The Indian National Congress remained seatless for the second consecutive time.

Sahu said that people of Bihar have lost trust from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party in the state, and Arvind Kejriwal-led party is the dependable alternative.