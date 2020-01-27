Assam: Peace Accord With Banned Bodo Outfit NDFB to be Signed Today by Amit Shah, CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will sign the pact with the banned Assam-based insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on Monday. The pact will provide political and economic schemes to the tribals, sans the outfit’s key demand of a separate Bodoland state or union territory. CAB Passage Jolts Northeast: Why Assam and Neighbouring States Are Up in Protest Against Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The tripartite agreement will be signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal by top leadership of the four factions of the NDFB, Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Satyendra Garg and Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

“The accord will provide for some political rights to the Bodo tribals living in Assam and some economic package for the community,” a senior official privy to the development said talking to PTI.

However, the official made it clear that the territorial integrity of Assam will be maintained and the key demand of the NDFB, which is either a separate state or a UT, is not going to be entertained.

“The accord will be within the framework of the Constitution without splitting the state,” another official said. The Home Minister is very keen to conclude the accord as early as possible to end the protected Bodo insurgency in Assam so that a lasting peace is returned to the Bodo-dominated areas in the state, the official said.

The four factions of the NDFB, which will sign the pact, are led by Ranjan Daimari, Govinda Basumatary, Dhiren Boro and B Saoraigra. Saoraigra took over the NDFB faction in 2015, removing its chief, I K Songbijit, who had allegedly ordered the killing of nearly 70 Adivasis in December 2014. (With PTI Inputs)