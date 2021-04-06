Kolkata, April 6: Polling for the third phase of assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam was held on Tuesday. Besides West Bengal and Assam, the assembly elections 2021 also took place in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The voting concluded at 6 pm. In West Bengal 77.68 percent voter turnout recorded in the phase 3, while 78.94 percent people came out to vote in Assam till 6 pm. In Tamil Nadu, Kerala And Puducherry 64.92, 69.93 and 77.90 percent votes were polled, respectively.

In West Bengal, a total of 31 constituencies went for polls in the third phase. Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, Bengali actress and model Tanushree Chakraborty, Pannalal Halder and four-time MLA Kalipada Mandal were among the key candidates in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The polling for 294 states in West Bengal is taking place in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The main competition in these elections in West Bengal is between the ruling TMC and the BJP. Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: Polling Officer in Alappuzha Turns Up Late For Election Duty As He 'Overslept'.

Voter Turnout in The Four States And The Union Territory:

Average voter turnout registered till 06:00 pm in different states. Assam: 78.94% Kerala: 69.93% Puducherry: 77.90% Tamil Nadu: 64.92% West Bengal: 77.68% pic.twitter.com/LVr10Okp4U — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 6, 2021

In Assam, the polling took place in 40 assembly constituencies in the third phase. A total of 337 candidates were in the fray. The Congress formed an alliance with AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF), CPI(M) CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). Meanwhile, the BJP contested these elections in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). Assembly Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi Appeals to People to 'Vote in Record Numbers'.

The elections for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu were conducted in a single phase. The ruling AIADMK formed an alliance with the BJP. Meanwhile, the opposition parties, the DMK and the Congress, contested the polls together. There were a total of 3,998 candidates in the fray. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin and actor Kamal Haasan were among key candidates.

The assembly elections in Kerala and Puducherry also took place in a single phase on April 6. There are 140 Vidhan Sabha seats in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry. Kerala witnessed a three-cornered fight between the incumbent Left-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP. Bypolls to Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and Malappuram Parliamentary constituency in Kerala were also held simultaneously.

The assembly elections in all the state The Election Commission made adequate arrangement for the phase 3 assembly elections. The poll body conducted these polls following all COVID-19 protocols. The votes will be counted on May 2, and on the same day, the results will be declared.

