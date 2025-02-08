Srinagar, February 8: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday passed a snide remark on opposition parties as the BJP was heading for a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly polls. "Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Keep on fighting each other)," Abdullah posted on X with a meme. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Results: Despite Flop Show, Congress Takes Comfort in AAP’s Defeat.

He was referring to the trends emerging from the counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections in which the BJP is leading against AAP while Congress was all set to draw a blank for the third consecutive polls. The AAP and the Congress, who were both part of INDIA bloc for Lok Sabha polls last year, decided to go alone in the assembly polls in Delhi.