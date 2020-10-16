Belaganj, the constituency located in Gaya district of Bihar, will go to polls in the first phase of upcoming assembly elections in the state. The vidhan sabha seat will primarily witness a contest between archrivals Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Janata Dal (United). Voting in the constituency will be held on October 28, whereas, the results will be declared on November 10.

Belaganj is among the 71 constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of elections in Bihar, scheduled on October 28. The seat is considered to be a RJD bastion, being represented since the last 20 years by party veteran Surendra Prasad Yadav. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Belaganj seat was allotted to the RJD, whose sitting MLA has been winning the constituency since 2000. The rival NDA camp allowed JD(U) to contest from the seat. The latter has fielded Abhay Kumar Sinha to take on RJD's Surendra Prasad Yadav. In the 2015 assembly polls, Yadav had defeated his nearest rival - Sharim Ali of HAM(S) by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

