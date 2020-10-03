Patna, October 3: Ahead of state Assembly polls here, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Bihar unit chief Bharat Bind joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav inducted Bind into the party.

Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati had announced that her party will fight the upcoming Bihar polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and former union minister Upendra Kushwaha will be the chief ministerial candidate. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Grand Alliance Close to Seal Seat-Sharing Agreement, RJD May Contest 138-144 Seats, Congress 68-70, Left 29.

RJD is fighting upcoming state elections in coalition with the Congress Party and the Left. The Election Commission announced that Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.