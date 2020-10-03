Patna, October 3: Ahead of the Bihar assembly elections 2020, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left - all part of the grand alliance - seemed to have finalised a seat-sharing formula. According to multiple reports, the RJD has agreed to give it 68 to 70 seats to the Congress, keeping 138 to 144 seats for it. Around 29 seats will be distributed among three Left parties. No official announcement has been made so far.

Speaking to a leading daily on the possible seat-sharing formula for the Bihar polls, a Congress leader said: "The number we have is 69, but we are pushing for one more seat." The Congress had contested 41 seats in 2015, but won 27. The Communist Party of India (CPI) is likely to get six seats, while the CPI(M) may contest four. The CPI(ML), which has three MLAs in the current House, might fight on 19 seats. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Here's A Look at 2015 Poll Results And Current Strength of JD(U), RJD, BJP and Congress.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD, which is likely to contest 138 to 144 seats, will accommodate Mukesh Sahni’s Vikas-sheel Insaan Party (VIP) in its quota. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will reportedly get two seats to contest. Neither the ruling Janat Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, nor the grand alliance of opposition parties has announced their seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections so far. Bihar Polls: LJP May Settle for 30 Seats According to Sources.

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. With RLSP and BSP deciding to fight the polls together, a third front appears to be emerging in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).