Bhopal, October 28: The first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020 were conducted on Wednesday for 71 seats. Over 51.91 percent voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM, the Election Commission said in its provisional data. The fate of many political veterans, including Bihar Science and Tech minister Jai Prakash Singh, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U)'s Krishna Nandan Prasad, RJD's Uday Narayan Choudhary, was sealed today. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: First Phase Voting Begins, 1,066 Candidates in Fray for 71 Seats.

The Bihar Assembly Elections sees strong political face-off between the BJP-led NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Incumbent Nitish Kumar is the CM face of NDA while Tejaswi Yadav will hold the CM office if the Grand Alliance comes to power. The election campaign has been filled with squabble among the various contenders, with PM Modi and Nitish Kumar leading the way for NDA and Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi taking charge for the Mahagathbandhan. Raghunathpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bihar Assembly Elections will be held in three phases. After today, two more phases of elections will be conducted on November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

