Kolkata, April 24: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday afternoon, sources said. Kumar will meet Banerjee around 2 pm at state secretariat 'Nabanna', they said. Opposition Unity: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Meet West Bengal Counterpart Mamata Banerjee Today.

The two leaders will be holding a closed-door meeting to strategise on fighting the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, they added. Banerjee held similar meetings with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik last month. Nitish Kumar Likely to Meet Mamata in Kolkata on April 25.

To unite the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and its president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi earlier this month.