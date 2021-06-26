New Delhi, June 26: BJP national chief J.P. Nadda on Saturday appointed Bhabesh Kalita and Sharda Devi as presidents of its Assam and Manipur units respectively.

BJP national General Secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh said in a statement that the appointment of Kalita and Devi made by party president Nadda came into immediate effect.

Kalita, a sitting MLA in the Assam Assembly, will replace Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who became a Minister in the newly-formed Himanta Biswa Sarma government in state.

The saffron party won the recently held Assam Assembly polls for the second consecutive term. Meanwhile, the BJP has also named its Manipur unit head, which will go to polls next year. Devi will succeed Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who died of Covid last month.

