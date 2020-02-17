BJP Govt Disrespected Women by Arguing They Don't Deserve Command Posts in Army, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: Twitter/INC)

New Delhi, February 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed the BJP government disrespected Indian women by arguing in Supreme Court that women Army officers did not deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. He also lauded the women for at standing up and proving the government wrong.

"The government disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn't deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men," he said on Twitter. Women in Armed Forces: Supreme Court Directs Centre to Grant Permanent Commission to Women Officers, Says Their Exclusion Goes Against Equal Opportunity in Public Service.

The Govt disrespected every Indian woman, by arguing in the SC that women Army officers didn’t deserve command posts or permanent service because they were inferior to men. I congratulate India’s women for standing up & proving the BJP Govt wrong. https://t.co/B67u5VNkrK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 17, 2020

He also attached a news report that said the apex court asked the government to grant permanent commission to women in the Army.