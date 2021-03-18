Kolkata, March 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced a list of 148 candidates for the last four phases of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Mukul Roy, Senior BJP leader and party's national vice-president, will contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls from the Krishnanagar Uttar seat. The BJP has fielded Lok Sabha MP Jagannath Sarkar from the Shantipur assembly constituency.

Other prominent names in the list are Rahul Sinha and Asim Sarkar. Names of candidates in the list for the election were finalised on Wednesday during the party's Central Election Committee in New Delhi. As per reports, the party's state chief Dilip Ghosh will not contest the polls. Notably, Sinha will contest from Habra Vidhan Sabha seat, while Sarkar from the Haringhata assembly seat. From Purbasthali Uttar, the saffron party has fielded Scientist Gobhardhan Das. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Khela Hobe, Jeta Hobe; Mamata Banerjee Urges People to Vote for TMC.

Here Is The List Of 148 BJP Candidates:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/yzlo3otLfz — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

On Wednesday, the BJP had released the names of four candidates for the third phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Apart from Jagannath, four MPs - Babul Supriyo, Locket Chatterjee, Swapan Dasgupta and Nisith Pramanik are also contesting the polls on the BJP ticket. The party has fielded Supriyo from Tullygunge.

Meanwhile, the former chief economic advisor for the government of India, Ashok Lahiri, will be contesting the Alipurduar seat in north Bengal. Notably, the names of candidates for the first four phases of the assembly election in the state were released by the BJP earlier. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: BJP Announces List of 63 Candidates; Babul Supriyo to Contest From Tollygunge, Swapan Dasgupta From Tarakeshwar.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will take place in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The result will be declared on May 2. The ain competition in these polls will be between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is seeking the third consecutive time as the Chief Minister of India.

