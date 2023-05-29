Lucknow, May 29: The BJP has won both the seats it contested in the Vidhan Parishad by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. BJP candidates Padamsen Chaudhary and Manvendra Singh have been declared elected to the UP Vidhan Parishad, defeating Ram Jatan Rajbhar and Ram Karan Nirmal of Samajwadi Party, respectively. While Chaudhury got 279 votes, Singh garnered 280 votes.

One seat was declared vacant after the death of Banwari Lal whose tenure as an MLC was to end on July 26, 2028. Lal died on February 15 this year. Another vacancy occurred after Laxman Prasad Acharya resigned on February 15 following his appointment as Sikkim Governor. His tenure was till January 30, 2027. By-Election Result 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates BJP Candidates Who Won Uttar Pradesh Bypolls.

Both the seats were held by the BJP. According to the returning officer, a total of 396 votes were cast against a strength of 403 votes. The Congress, which has two MLAs, and the BSP with one MLA did not cast their vote. Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Scene Heats Up As CM Yogi Adityanath Set To Enter Campaign Today.

Besides, three SP MLAs who are in jail did not cast their votes. They are - Irfan Solanki, Abbas Ansari and Ramakant Yadav. Another SP MLA Manoj Paras also did not cast his vote.

