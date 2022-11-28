Lucknow, November 28: The heat quotient of the high stakes Mainpuri elections is going go up further as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enters the campaign with his first public meeting in Mainpuri scheduled to take place on November 28.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already unleashed its army of MLAs and ministers to fight the Samajwadi party in its traditional bastion. Mainpuri By-Election 2022: SP Candidate Dimple Yadav Warns of 'Crackdown' on Party Leaders Ahead of UP Bypoll.

CM Yogi is going to address a public meeting at Narsingh Yadav Inter College, Karhal. It is expected that Yogi Adityanath will try to influence the minds of the people of Mainpuri continuously till 3 December.

The tension of Akhilesh Yadav, who is facing political heat in the Mainpuri by-election, is going to increase after the arrival of Yogi. In fact, CM Yogi Adityanath is starting his first public meeting from the constituency of Akhilesh Yadav. In such a situation, the SP President will have to put more emphasis on Karhal, which is considered an SP stronghold. Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Shivpal Yadav Urges People To Vote for SP Candidate Dimple Yadav in UP Bypoll.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya held two meetings in Mainpuri. Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak has been holding meetings in Mainpuri for two consecutive days to turn voter mood in BJP's favor. Apart from this, Party President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh and General Secretary Organization Dharampal Singh are leaving no stone unturned to influence the workers.

The Lok Sabha by-election in Mainpuri is a high-profile one. The seat is witnessing a main contest between BJP candidate former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya and Dimple Yadav, the wife of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Earlier this by-election was considered easy for Dimple Yadav.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has changed all the pre-poll predictions by fielding veteran leader Raghuraj Singh Shakya here.

At present, both parties are putting their full force into the campaign. Late Mulayam Singh Yadav was a continuous MP from here. However, in the last Lok Sabha elections, Mulayam's victory margin was very low. Since then, it was believed that after Mulayam, Mainpuri would not be easy for the SP.

This became clear only in the by-elections that were held after the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav. If political pundits are to be believed, now the matter is 50-50. During a conversation in the Jaswantnagar assembly, an elderly voter admitted that this time the fight is tough. This is the reason Samajwadi Party which used to hold one or two meetings in Mainpuri and only local workers used to ask for votes, is doing a much bigger campaign.

Presently the situation is that Akhilesh Yadav himself is visiting the same village many times in his assembly. Apart from them, all the big leaders of SP including Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, and Ramgopal Yadav are campaigning vigorously.

Since the nomination, party candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya has been campaigning intensively from 7 am to 10 pm. A local BJP leader Bharat Deep, said, " Our candidate has visited most of the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by going street by street. They say that the public has now made up its mind for a change. The support of the people of Mainpuri is with him."

