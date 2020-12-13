Guwahati, December 13: Pramod Boro, a hardline Bodo leader heading the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), was announced as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The announcement was made by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal a day after the elections throwed up a fractured mandate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which keenly contested the polls considered as the "semi-final" before the electoral battle for Assam next, won 9 seats. The UPPL won 12 seats. The Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), an ally of the BJP, won a single seat. Around 80% Voter Turnout Recorded in Phase 2 of BTC Elections.

The BJP decided to extend support to the UPPL, whose chief Pramod Boro is a signatory of the Bodo Peace Accord. Cumulatively, the coalition has 22 members. The total seats contested for the BTC were 40, while six other members are nominated.

"Today Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) results have come. BJP won 9 seats and in coalition with United People's Party Liberal we got an absolute majority. For Chief Executive Member (CEM) we've suggested the name of Pramod Boro and he'll take over as CEM," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Bodoland Territorial Council, an autonomous body formed for the development of Bodoland, came into existence since February 2003. The Council has been headed by Hagrama Mohilary, the chief of Bodoland People's Front (BPF), since then. In April this year, after the term expired, the Council came under Governor's rule.

