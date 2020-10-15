Bihar, October 15: Brahampur is a large village and corresponding community development block in Buxar district of Bihar. It is a part of the Buxar Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituency of the state. The Brahampur legislative assembly segment comprises of Simri, Chakki and Brahampur community development blocks. Voting for the Brahampur election will take place on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 4,45,551 population, 100 percent is rural. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio are 11.95 and 2.34, respectively out of the total population. Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 1 voting will take place on October 28 in 71 Assembly constituencies. Arwal Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The candidates for Bihar election 2020 from the Brahampur constituency include Ranjan Kumar Tiwari from Rashtrawadi Jansangh, Jatadhari from Bahujan Samaj Party, Hulas Pandey from Lok Jan Shakti Party among other candidates. The BJP gave the Brahampur seat to the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which joined the NDA earlier this month.

Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav is the elected MLA from RJD Party from the Brahmapur seat in 2015. Before starting in politics, Yadav worked as a constable in Bihar Police from 1983 to 2009. Yadav had defeated BJPs' Vivek Thakur in 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections.

The NDA alliance is likely to emerge as the clear favourite to win the Bihar assembly elections by securing 160 of the 243 seats, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now-CVoter.

