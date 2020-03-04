Congress Alleges BJP Took 8 Madhya Pradesh MLAs in Gurgaon Hotel to Topple Kamal Nath Government

File image of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 4: The Indian National Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took eight MLAs to a hotel in Gurgaon near Delhi in an attempt to topple Madhya Pradesh government. “Senior BJP leaders including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh among others have forcibly taken eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy,” State Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Patwari alleged that the MLAs were forcibly confined by the saffron party leaders. The statement of Patwari comes hours after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that BJP is offering money to Congress and others MLAs for switching sides. The former Chief Minister alleged that BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chauhan and former minister Narottam Tomar were behind the poaching attempt. Digvijaya Singh Alleges BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra Offering Rs 25-35 Crore Bribe to Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs.

"We are trying to bring them back. Four of them have come back also but they have forcibly taken away tribal MLA Bisahulal Singh," Patwari alleged. According to reports, Digvijaya Singh and his son Jaivardhan has reached Haryana Hotel to meet MLAs, which include four from Congress, one independent and rest of them from the SP and the BSP.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at New Delhi, Digvijay alleged his party MLAs were being offered 20-25 crores by BJP leaders as part of the saffron party's "poaching" attempts to destabilise the Kamal Nath government.

Hitting back, Chouhan accused the Congress veteran of making false statements and engaging in sensationalism. BJP vice-president and MLA Rameshwar Sharma told PTI that people don't take the Congress veteran seriously.

