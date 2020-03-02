Digvijaya Singh Alleges BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra Offering Rs 25-35 Crore Bribe to Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs

File image of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 2: Indian National Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is bribing the Congress MLAs. He also alleged that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and those who looted 15 years are opening offering Rs 25-35 crores to Congress legislators. Madhya Pradesh Congress Feud: Digvijaya Singh Breaks Silence, Urges Kamal Nath And Sonia Gandhi to Maintain Discipline.

"Ever since BJP has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," he said. Digvijaya Singh Sparks Controversy Again, Says 'People Wearing Saffron Robes Committing Rapes Inside Temples'.

Reacting to the development, Chauhan said that Digvijaya Singh has an old habit of lying to create sensationalism. "Maybe he wanted to blackmail the Chief Minister and show his importance, that is why he is making such allegations," he said.