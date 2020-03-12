Congress Leader Nagma Morarji Defends Jyotiraditya Scindia's Exit, Says Many Discontent Leaders Will Leave the Party

Congress Leader Nagma Morarji (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi, March 12: Congress leader and Bollywood actor Nagma Morarji on Thursday defended former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's dramatic exit and said many more discontent leaders will leave the party. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Nagma said it is not about ideology anymore but about recognition of one's efforts. In a reply to Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot terming Scindia's exit as 'unfortunate', Nagma said there is a lot of discontent among many Congress leaders which the top leaders fail to see.

The Congress leader added saying that Scindia left as his efforts were not recognized and many party leaders will follow the same. "There’s a lot of discontentment among many of us seems like the party totally fails to see it @SachinPilot after a time it’s not abt ideology anymore it’s abt recognition of ones efforts and given one an appropriate due so it’s not surprising @JM_Scindia left many will follow too", Nagma tweeted. Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit Impact: It's Raining Resignations From Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Take a Look at the Tweet:

There’s a lot of discontentment among many of us seems like the party totally fails to see it @SachinPilot after a time it’s not abt ideology anymore it’s abt recognition of ones efforts and given one an appropriate due so it’s not surprising @JM_Scindia left many will follow too https://t.co/G1QWEA2K2i — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) March 11, 2020

On Wednesday, Scindia joined the BJP in Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He was later nominated by the party for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in a list of 11 candidates released on Wednesday evening. After Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress, many others have started abandoning the party as well. According to reports, resignations have come from almost every part of Madhya Pradesh. So far hundreds of workers and party officials have put in their papers.