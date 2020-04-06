Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi: Money Isn't The Problem, Arvind Kejriwal Responds to Gautam Gambhir's Fund Offer

New Delhi, April 6: Reacting to an offer of former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Gautam Gambhir, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday clarified that the national capital does not need money to buy PPE kits (personal protective equipment) amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Arvind Kejriwal said PPE kits are not available and requested Gautam Gambhir to help the Delhi government for procurement of medical equipment. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on April 6.

"Gautam ji, thank u for ur offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We wud be grateful if u cud help us get them from somewhere immediately, Del govt will buy them. Thank u (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. The Chief Minister was responding to Gambhir's attack on the AAP government. The BJP MP alleged that the Kejriwal government has "massive egos" in not accepting an earlier offer for funds made by him. Delhi Air Quality Turns Foul as Firecrackers Go Off During Narendra Modi's Call for '9 PM, 9 Minutes' to Fight Against Coronavirus Crisis.

"CM @ArvindKejriwal & his Deputy say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn't allow them to take 50 L from my LAD fund earlier, I pledge 50 L more so that innocents don't suffer. 1 crore would at least solve urgent need for masks & PPE kits for days Hope they prioritize Delhi," Gambhir tweeted. He has already pledged to donate his two years' salary towards PM CARES fund.

Arvind Kejriwal's Response to Gautam Gambhir:

Gambhir has already released Rs 1 crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, Kejriwal said that hospitals in Delhi were facing a shortage of masks and PPE kits for doctors and other healthcare workers was a matter of concern.