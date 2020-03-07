Dandi Yatra Anniversary: Congress to Start 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on March 12 to Mark Mahatma Gandhi's Iconic March, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to Participate

Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 7: The Congress will take out "Gandhi Sandesh Yatra" on March 12 to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's iconic Dandi march. The "pad yatra" or foot march, slated to begin from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram, will conclude in Dandi on April 6. Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, her son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the march. Congress Leadership Crisis: Many Hope Rahul Gandhi Will Take Over Reins of Party Again, Says Shashi Tharoor.

"Congress party will commemorate the 90th anniversary of the Dandi March by taking out a march starting from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi. Our interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled States and senior party leaders will take part in the march," Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda told news agency PTI. The march was discussed by the Congress leadership earlier this week. Rahul Gandhi to Lead Congress Again? After KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel Pitches For Wayanad MP's Return as President.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel, Shakti Singh Gohil, Randeep Surjewala, Siddharth Patel, Amit Chawda, Bharat Singh Solanki, Madhusudhan Mistry, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Paresh Dhanani, Arjun Morwadiya, Lalji Chawla and Jitender Prasad attended the meeting during which the "Gandhi Sandesh Yatra" was discussed.

In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi launched the Civil Disobedience Movement with his famous Dandi march which began on March 12. As part of Dandi march, Gandhi walked from his ashram in Sabarmati to protest against the repressive salt tax imposed by the British government. This march was one of the most significant moments in India’s struggle for independence.