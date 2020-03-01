Congress Leadership Crisis: Many Hope Rahul Gandhi Will Take Over Reins of Party Again, Says Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 1: Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor has said that many leaders in the party hope that Rahul Gandhi will return as party chief. In an interview to News18, Shashi Tharoor said it is "unfair to burden" Sonia Gandhi with leadership responsibilities for a longer period. Sonia Gandhi resigned as Congress President in 2017 and handed over the charge to Rahul Gandhi. However, after Rahul Gandhi's exit in 2019, she once again took over the reins. Rahul Gandhi to Lead Congress Again? After KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel Pitches For Wayanad MP's Return as President.

"The appointment of Sonia Gandhi ji was a temporary measure and many of us recognise that it is not fair to burden her, less than two years after she relinquished the post, with overseeing the many organisational and structural changes that the Congress needs to bring in and the larger process of revival that is needed," Tharoor said. "We cannot indefinitely justify burdening a president who had only just started a well-earned period of stepping back less than two years ago," he added. Milind Deora Recommends Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia's Name for Congress President's Post.

About Rahul Gandhi, the Thrivathapuram MP said: "Many in the Congress still hope that Rahul Gandhi will change his mind and once again take over the leadership of the party. We are unanimous in our belief that he has the capacity and vision to rally the party together and take it forward on an immediate process of revival. If he does agree to reinstatement, then the sooner he does so the better, and the party will welcome it."

Tharoor added the Congress must look for alternatives if Rahul Gandhi sticks to his decision of not become the party chief. He has been raising voice for the appointment of a regular president as well as suggested Priyanka Gandhi's name after the Delhi poll debacle where the party was again decimated. However, the Congress has maintained there is no leadership crisis in the party. Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the president's post in July last year after Congress's drubbing performance in Lok Sabha elections.

Several leaders persuaded Rahul Gandhi to continue, however, he had remained firm on quitting the top post. In June, he had put out a four-page farewell note making it clear that he wouldn't take back his resignation. The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, then appointed Sonia Gandhi as interim chief.