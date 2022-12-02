Dasada, Mansa, Karjan, Bhavnagar West, Dwarka constituencies of Gujarat will go to poll in two phases. As per the Assembly election schedule announced by the Election Commission, polling in the first phase took place on December 1 covering 89 seats while the remaining 93 seats will go to poll in the second phase on December 5. The counting of votes and results for the Gujarat assembly elections results 2022, including Dasada, Mansa, Karjan, Bhavnagar West, Dwarka assembly seats will be on December 8. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Looks To Retain Hold on North Gujarat, Score Hat-Trick in Outnumbering BJP in Phase 2.

Take a look at the past election results, assembly election result date, and names of candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Dasada, Mansa, Karjan, Bhavnagar West, Dwarka constituencies of Gujarat. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Phase 1: Over 60% Voter Turnout Recorded in First Phase of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Solanki Naushadji Bhalajibhai of the Congress party had won from the Dasada assembly seat, Sureshkumar Patel of the Congress had won from the Mansa assembly seat, Karjan assembly seat was bagged by Akshay Patel of the Congress party, Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani of BJP had emerged victorious from the Bhavnagar West assembly seat while Pabubha Manek of the BJP had won from the Dwarka assembly seat in Gujarat.

Dasada Election 2022:

In the last assembly elections held in 2017, Solanki Naushadji Bhalajibhai of the Congress party won the Dasada assembly seat. This year Congress has fielded him again from the Dasada assembly seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given its ticket to PK Parmar, Bahujan Samaj Party has given its ticket to Kisanbhai Vajubhai Solanki while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Arvindbhai Kalubhai Solanki from the Dasada assembly constituency in Gujarat. The Dasada election result will be declared on December 8 along with the other assembly constituencies of Gujarat. A total of 9 candidates are in the fray from Dasada seat.

Mansa Election 2022:

In the 2017 assembly elections, Sureshkumar Patel of the Congress had won from the Mansa assembly seat. This year, the Congress has given its ticket to Babusinhji Mohansinhji Thakor. The BJP has fielded Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (J.S. Patel) from the Mansa assembly seat this year while AAP has given its ticket to Bhaskarbhai Babubhai Patel. The BSP has nominated Nareshbhai Muljibhai Parmar from the Mansa constituency. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray for the Mansa seat.

Karjan Election 2022:

In the Karjan assembly seat, Congress’ Akshay Kumar Iswarbhai Patel emerged victorious in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections. This year, the Congress has nominated Priteshkumar Janakbhai Patel (Pintu Patel Vemardi) from the Karjan constituency of Gujarat. Akshaykumar Ishvarbhai Patel is contesting on BJP’s ticket while the AAP has fielded Paresh Patel (Vakil). The BSP has given its ticket to Yusuf Vali Hasanali. A total of 6 candidates are in the fray from the Karjan seat.

Bhavnagar West Election 2022:

In Bhavnagar West, BJP’s Jitendrabhai Savjibhai Vaghani had won in the last assembly elections that were held in 2017. To retain the Bhavnagar West seat, the BJP has again fielded Vaghani. The Congress has nominated Kishorsinh Kumbhajibhai Gohil while the AAP has given its ticket to Rajenbhai Shankarbhai Solanki (Raju Solanki). A total of 15 candidates are in the fray from the Bhavnagar West seat.

Dwarka Election 2022:

In Dwarka, Pabubha Manek of the BJP had won in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections. This year, the BJP is again planning to retain the seat by fielding Manek. The Congress has nominated Ahir Mulubhai Ranmalbhai Kandoriya from the Dwarka constituency while Lakhmanbhai Boghabhai Nakum is contesting from AAP’s ticket. The BSP has fielded Hathal Chandrasinh Sadurbha from the Dwarka constituency. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray for the Dwarka seat.

Gujarat is witnessing a triangular electoral contest with AAP’s entry in the assembly elections. The term of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly will expire on February 18 next year. Gujarat Legislative Assembly has 182 seats and a political party or an alliance needs to secure at least 92 seats to form the government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2022 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).