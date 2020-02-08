Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Over 27% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 2 PM

Voters (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 8: A voter turnout of 27.48 per cent was recorded till 2 pm for Delhi Assembly polls, according to Election Commission's Voter Turnout app. The polling for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am in the national capital. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election. Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Live News Updates.

As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.The city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, which won a landslide majority in the last elections, the BJP and the Congress.

28.14 % voter turnout in Delhi assembly polls till 2 pm. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/81sa7IXA9J — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3. Congress didn't open its account.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Candidate Alka Lamba Loses Her Cool, Tries to Slap AAP Worker Over Comment on Her Son; Watch Video.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival. AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD.