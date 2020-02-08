Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Congress Candidate Alka Lamba Loses Her Cool, Tries to Slap AAP Worker Over Comment on Her Son; Watch Video

Alka Lamba Tries to Slap AAP Worker (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 8: Indian National Congress candidate Alka Lamba caught herself in controversy as she tried to slap an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker after he passed some comments against her son. The incident took place near Majnu ka Teela in the national capital. Policemen present at the spot intervened as the Congress Chandni Chowk candidate raised a complaint with the officials. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Voting Live News Updates.

Reports suggest that the AAP worker passed the comment against her son. Earlier in the day, AAP workers accused the Congress leader of donning the Congress' Palm symbol on her scarf and canvassing votes right outside the polling station. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Band, Baaja, Baraat Outside Laxmi Nagar Polling Booth as Groom Dances After Voting, Watch Video.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Lamba, the Chandni Chowk Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), left AAP after a disagreement with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She later joined the Congress, the party she started her political career with.

Lamba, former national president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), exercised her democratic right at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension in the morning. She is fielded against Bharatiya Janata Party's Suman Gupta and AAP's Suman Gupta.